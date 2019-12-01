Born in Sacramento to the late Harold Phillips and Ruth Emerson. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years Carol Jean Phillips, Father to Jeffery Phillips and late son Mark Phillips, loving grand daughter Jennifer von Savoye (Karl), three great grand children, brother Lowell Phillips (Bobbie), sister the late Helen Ayers and many nieces and nephews. Chuck worked 50 plus years as a truck stop mechanic. He loved his vegetable garden, fishing and walking his dog. A private celebration of life will be held for his family. We will miss him dearly!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 1, 2019