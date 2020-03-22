Charles Berry French, 87, of Sacramento, CA, passed away March 7, 2020. Born August 7, 1932, in Hollywood to Emily (nee Berry) and Marion French, he graduated from Santa Clara University in 1954, married Elizabeth Pax in 1956, and obtained a medical degree from St. Louis University in 1958. Moving to Sacramento in 1960, he practiced medicine at area hospitals and his own family practice for 43 years, retiring in 2003. He and a partner then began producing award winning Tehama Blend Olive Oil through 2016. He is preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth (2013), siblings Richard (2020) and Christine (2003); survived by his wife, Marie, children Christopher, Michael, Catherine, Mary, Anne, Timothy, and Gregory; seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Funeral services are pending due to current pandemic; donations in his name to Mercy General Hospital.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 22, 2020