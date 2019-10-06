Beloved husband of 60 years and father passed away at his home Monday, September 30, 2019. Charles has been a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses over 44 years and a resident of Sacramento 50+ years. The family will have a viewing 10/10/2019 from 4pm 7pm at Morgan Jones Mortuary 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95817. There is a Memorial of Charles' life scheduled for 10/11/2019 12pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 2331 Northview Drive, Sacramento, CA 95833. Charles will be laid to rest at Camellia Memorial Lawn at 2pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019