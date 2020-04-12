Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Haight. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles (Charlie) Haight, 90, passed away on April 3 after a brief fight with cancer. He was facing a view of the pastures and mountains in the distance at his home in the Lincoln foothills. Charlie was born in Sacramento on Nov. 28, 1929 to Sherman and Verna (Tarrish) Haight. He grew up in Elk Grove, which he was proud to call home. He graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1947. Following high school, Charlie served in the Navy for two years. After leaving the military, he became a long-haul truck driver. In 1959, he took over his father's retail nursery, Haight Nursery. In 1964, Charlie struck out on his own, buying 25 acres and starting the wholesale Haight Nursery in Roseville, which he ran until a week before his death. In 1966, he fell in love and married Theresa Fralick Pokorny and together they raised seven children in a blended family of five boys and two girls. Everyone helped in the nursery, which Charlie built up to 75 acres and many faithful employees. He worked seven days a week and was extremely proud of what he accomplished. When he wasn't working, hunting was his passion. In addition to bear, deer, mountain lion and raccoon hunting in the hills and mountains near home, he would travel around the western U.S. on hunting trips for elk, big horn sheep and antelope. He raised fancy show chickens for many years, traveling California and Oregon for shows and winning many awards. In addition to the Greater California Society of Poultry Fanciers, Charlie was a member of the California Houndsmen for Conservation, California Association of Nurseries, National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of California, Ducks Unlimited and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Charlie is survived by his wife, Theresa; his sons, Richard Haight (Deborah), Salt Lake City; Randy Haight (Kimberly), Roseville; Scott Pokorny (Lishu), Sacramento; Tom Pokorny (Lawton Eddy), Salida, Colo.; daughters, Kym Pokorny, Corvallis, Ore.; and Wendy Burke, Sacramento; a sister, Roberta Thomas, Concord; five beloved grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Ron Haight. A celebration of life will be held when the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the SPCA or the Sutter Roseville Hospice, who gave Charlie compassionate care up to the end.

Charles (Charlie) Haight, 90, passed away on April 3 after a brief fight with cancer. He was facing a view of the pastures and mountains in the distance at his home in the Lincoln foothills. Charlie was born in Sacramento on Nov. 28, 1929 to Sherman and Verna (Tarrish) Haight. He grew up in Elk Grove, which he was proud to call home. He graduated from Elk Grove High School in 1947. Following high school, Charlie served in the Navy for two years. After leaving the military, he became a long-haul truck driver. In 1959, he took over his father's retail nursery, Haight Nursery. In 1964, Charlie struck out on his own, buying 25 acres and starting the wholesale Haight Nursery in Roseville, which he ran until a week before his death. In 1966, he fell in love and married Theresa Fralick Pokorny and together they raised seven children in a blended family of five boys and two girls. Everyone helped in the nursery, which Charlie built up to 75 acres and many faithful employees. He worked seven days a week and was extremely proud of what he accomplished. When he wasn't working, hunting was his passion. In addition to bear, deer, mountain lion and raccoon hunting in the hills and mountains near home, he would travel around the western U.S. on hunting trips for elk, big horn sheep and antelope. He raised fancy show chickens for many years, traveling California and Oregon for shows and winning many awards. In addition to the Greater California Society of Poultry Fanciers, Charlie was a member of the California Houndsmen for Conservation, California Association of Nurseries, National Rifle Association, Gun Owners of California, Ducks Unlimited and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Charlie is survived by his wife, Theresa; his sons, Richard Haight (Deborah), Salt Lake City; Randy Haight (Kimberly), Roseville; Scott Pokorny (Lishu), Sacramento; Tom Pokorny (Lawton Eddy), Salida, Colo.; daughters, Kym Pokorny, Corvallis, Ore.; and Wendy Burke, Sacramento; a sister, Roberta Thomas, Concord; five beloved grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Ron Haight. A celebration of life will be held when the Covid-19 pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the SPCA or the Sutter Roseville Hospice, who gave Charlie compassionate care up to the end. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close