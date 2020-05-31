Charles "Chuck" Holland of Sacramento, CA, departed town for an away game on the sunny side of the stadium on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Chuck was born June 12, 1938 to Ben and Bege Holland of Atherton, Ca. He attended Menlo Atherton High School, where he played baseball, football, and excelled in track, holding the mile record for many years. Chuck developed a love of sports that would last his lifetime. He began attending San Francisco Seals games and the 49ers opening season at Kezar Stadium. Chuck was an avid Stanford Cardinal, 49ers and Giants fan throughout his life. He had season tickets to the 49ers from Kezar through Candlestick and his love of the 49ers, and his tailgates, were legendary. It is no coincidence that Chuck attended all of the 49ers winning Superbowls. That the 49ers lost their last two, without him, is also no coincidence! Chuck also attended the '62 and 2010 Giants World Series, taking great pleasure from the Giants first San Francisco World Series victory. In January 1962, Chuck met Maxine Anne Cheo in the fashionable section of Roos Atkins. It was love at first sight. They were married on April 7, 1962 and have loved each other for over 58 years. Along the way, they moved with their family from Menlo Park to Napa then to the Sacramento area, residing in Carmichael, Auburn and Campus Commons. Chuck was an avid golfer and belonged to Auburn Valley Country Club where he enjoyed the golf and company. Chuck loved spending time with his family on holidays, vacations in Hawaii, Carmel, and at the family cabin in Tahoe. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and their sleepovers. Chuck enjoyed his 55+ year friendship with Mike and Linda LaForge. He also adored his many dogs and treated them as family. Predeceased by Bill Walsh, his parents and brother Terry, Chuck is survived by his wife Maxine, brother Jim, children Ben (Marcie), Keith (Diana) and Laura (Martin). He is also survived by his loving grandchildren Benjamin, Nora, Kate and Dominic; nephews Britt and Matt; sisters-in-law, Diane and Karen; many other loving family and friends; and his puppy Macy.



