Charles Holmes peacefully passed away at his home with his family at his side on June 9, 2019. He was 68. Charles bravely battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) for 15 years and was recently diagnosed with Richter Transformation. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, John and June Holmes. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Donna; daughter, Sarah Martin (Chris); son, Kevin; grandchildren Victoria and Charlie Martin; brother, William (Calder Reed); along with many cousins, nieces, in-laws and friends. Charles was a life-long resident of Sacramento. He graduated from McClatchy High School and Sacramento State University. Charles loved life and made the world a better place. He was a hard worker and a kind person who enjoyed helping people and animals. He enjoyed going to the family cabin, spending time at the ocean, singing, laughing and being a SF 49er and Giants fan. He was proud to have worked at Sacramento Blood Source for 27 years. After retiring he was delighted to become a docent at the California Railroad Museum. We are grateful to have had him in our lives. He will be in our hearts forever. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Casa Garden Restaurant on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:30 am. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to or a .

