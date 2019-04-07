Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Jessie Joiner. View Sign

Charles Joiner passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, two days after his ninety sixth birthday. He was one of five children born to Ocie and Ella (Caldwell) Joiner in Monroe, Louisiana. Shortly after the Great Depression began, Charles' father, who was gassed in the trenches in France during World War I, was removed to a tuberculosis facility. His mother moved their family to a sharecroppers cabin in the woods outside of town where they had to struggle to survive. They lived on whatever they could grow, hunt, and fish. It was there that Charles developed a deep love for the countryside and a deep desire to fight his way out of poverty. He became a child entrepreneur, selling anything he could door to door, paying for his own school clothes and shoes. As a teen, he joined the CCC's, travelled to California, and decided that it was where he might succeed in working his way out of poverty. When World War Two broke out, Charles, along with his best friend Purvis, enlisted in the Navy. He served as a radioman/gunner on a sea patrol plane in the North Africa theater. The Navy identified him as someone with potential, sent him to Notre Dame University, and he went on to become an officer. After the war, he remained in the Naval Reserve where he was promoted to Lieutenant J G. It was at Notre Dame that Charles met Kathleen Brown and was struck by her beauty and intelligence. They went on to marry in June, 1946 and drove cross country to California where they settled and began a family. Charles took a position as an accountant with the California Department of Finance but never stopped trying to get ahead. He started many side businesses, including a Christmas tree farm. He soon learned that the land was worth more than the trees and began a successful sixty year career acquiring, farming, ranching, and developing land, and eventually apartments throughout Northern California. While Charles was driven to succeed, he never forgot to have fun along the way. He loved being out in the woods where he could hunt and fish. He became a pilot and for many years flew his plane throughout the western United States and Mexico. He listened to country music and travelled the world on countless adventures, visiting six of the seven continents. Charles eventually spent much of the winter in Rancho Mirage from where he would call friends and family to laughingly brag about the desert sunshine. For his last forty years, Charles was a dedicated member of a self help group, where he made numerous friends and helped others work toward a better life. Charles and Kathleen were married for seventy one years. They quietly contributed to a number of causes and were both very proud and grateful when a park and street were named after them. Charles is survived by his children: Jim (Kathy), Richard (Zoe Ann), Kathy Swift (Riley), and Paul (Lisa); grandchildren Andrew (Kelly), Stephanie Thompson (Mike), Adam (Allison), Christopher Swift (Kari), Rebecca Weber (Chuck), Julie Click (Bill), and Jonathan (Katie), as well as eleven great grandchildren: Kate and Sarah Thompson, Duncan Joiner, Alex, Peyton, and Finley Joiner, Carson and Charlie Weber, Morgan and Donovan Swift, and Zion Joiner. The entire extended Joiner family will be forever grateful to Charles' caregivers, Bev, Kathy, Angel, Pam, Anita, and Laura, along with hospice nurses Nancy and Natalie. Their care, concern, and dedication made his last years immeasurably better. A graveside service is planned at Santa Clara Memorial Park in Lincoln, CA Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel of Rocklin, CA

