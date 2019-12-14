Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph Vento. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles (Chuck) Joseph Vento who was born in Silver Creek, New York May 21, 1925 passed away on November 25, 2019 surrounded by family. Born to immigrant parents, Anthony and Sarah Vento, he was one of 9 children. He is survived by Nancy Ward, his youngest sister. Chuck was proceeded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carla Jean Vento and is survived by two children and their spouses Valerie (George) and Scott (Cosette) and four grandchildren Ariel, Christian, Kelsey (Zach) and Kendall. He is also survived by his daughter Linda (Frank), her children Corrie (Wayne) and Valdis (Norah), and great grandchildren (Chase, Angela, Gabby and Faythe). Charles was a veteran of WWII serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Quincy. Following his Navy service, he returned to finish high school, then went on to graduate from Brockport University, (BA), Stanford (MA) and USC (PHD). He continued to serve his country with USAID in the Philippines (and met dearest of friends Gaby and Clenia Dimanche), Brazil and Iran. He moved to Sacramento, where he lived for 51 years and continued his career in educational media with KVIE Public Television and later, California State University, Sacramento. In retirement he continued to enjoy building things for his grandchildren, travel, tennis, gardening, hiking and longtime friendships. He often said his family meant everything to him and found the most pleasure in his grandchildren and their accomplishments. Services will be held on Monday, December 16 at 4:00 PM, at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, Mission Avenue, Carmichael. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to River City Food Bank and St. Michael's Episcopal Church.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 14, 2019

