Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Joseph Wipfli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie died peacefully on the May 15, 2019. Born on June 6, 1928 in Sacramento to Swiss immigrants Carl and Bertha (Schmidt) Wipfli, Charlie grew up on his parents' dairy in Galt. Charlie was active in his youth participating in scouts, band, and sports yet still finding time to work at the family ranch. In his spare time, he was a drummer in a country western band which played at many dances throughout the Central Valley. Charlie joined the US Navy 1947 and served during the Korean War participating in the Battle of Inchon. In 2016, he took one more tour, with honor, when Honor Flight flew him to Washington to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial. He will forever be lovingly remembered and missed by his children, Sandra, Michael (Tiffany) and Timothy, six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who often referred to him as the fun uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Agnes, and his wife of 64 years, Julia. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 am at St Christopher's Catholic Church in Galt. Burial will follow at Galt Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Sacramento Swiss Club or to Central Valley Honor Flight.

Charlie died peacefully on the May 15, 2019. Born on June 6, 1928 in Sacramento to Swiss immigrants Carl and Bertha (Schmidt) Wipfli, Charlie grew up on his parents' dairy in Galt. Charlie was active in his youth participating in scouts, band, and sports yet still finding time to work at the family ranch. In his spare time, he was a drummer in a country western band which played at many dances throughout the Central Valley. Charlie joined the US Navy 1947 and served during the Korean War participating in the Battle of Inchon. In 2016, he took one more tour, with honor, when Honor Flight flew him to Washington to visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial. He will forever be lovingly remembered and missed by his children, Sandra, Michael (Tiffany) and Timothy, six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who often referred to him as the fun uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Agnes, and his wife of 64 years, Julia. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 am at St Christopher's Catholic Church in Galt. Burial will follow at Galt Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the Sacramento Swiss Club or to Central Valley Honor Flight. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close