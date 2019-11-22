Charles King Fisher Jr was born in Wichita, Kansas on June 24, 1920. "Chuck" grew up in Fresno, California, and graduated from high school in 1937. He received a degree in biology from Fresno State University in 1941. After Pearl Harbor, he was commissioned an officer in the Army and served on Attu, one of Alaska's Aleutian islands. Following the war, he received a Master's degree in Zoology from the University of Michigan, and returned to the California State Department of Fish and Game. For forty years he was employed there as a fishery biologist, where his principal job was to protect fish from the dangers of hydroelectric dams (thereby gaining the nickname "Captain Hydro"!). He retired in 1981. Chuck had many interests including fishing, hunting, camping, backpacking, and travel. He was very active in his church, St. Michael's Episcopal in Carmichael, CA. He was married to the former Roberta Peeke (predeceased in 2007) and has two children, Bruce of Woodland Hills, CA and JC of Carmichael, CA. He passed away on November 10, 2019 from complications chiefly connected to his advanced age (99); he will be greatly missed by a wide circle of family and friends. A memorial service for Chuck will be held November 24 at 2PM at St Michael's, 2140 Mission Avenue, Carmichael. Please send any donations in remembrance to St Michael's Episcopal Church, or the Sierra Club.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 22, 2019