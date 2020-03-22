Born, raised and died in Sacramento. The only child of deceased parents Jack and Blanche Shields. Survived by partner of 23 years Linda. He is also survived by daughter, Stacie (John) Velasco and grandchildren Xavier and Alyssa, the Habel and Johnson Family and his many furry friends. Chuck spend most of his adult life working in the lumber/ building industry. He was active in animal rescue community and could not pass on helping rescue people and animals in need. He loved the hunting vacations with his family, cars, good food and a pepsi. Chuck went thru cancer treatment 5 years ago which left him with serious health problems which caused his death. He requested no funeral and was buried by his parents at East Lawn cemetery as he wished. Hopefully the current situation will pass and we can celebrate his life on or near his May 7th birthday. Dear Chuck, I hope your first meal in heaven was everything you couldn't have here on earth. You will be missed.

