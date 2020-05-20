Charles "Chuck" Leonard Chamberlain went home to be with the Lord on April 25th 2020, at the age of 88. He was born October 6, 1931 to Charles L. Chamberlain Jr. and Mabel Corea. He resided in Sacramento, Ca. Cloverdale, Ca. and Northern Oregon. After high school graduation he enlisted in the U S Army and served his country until 1953, which included the Korean Conflict. He met his wife Eva Mae Robinson at a USO dance in Bellingham, Washington. They were married February 13th 1954. They moved to California and started a family in Carmichael, which included 3 children David, Lynell and Gary. Charles and Eva were blessed with 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, 3 of which are awaiting Charles' arrival in heaven. Eva preceded him in death on March 4th 2016. Charles worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company for 36 plus years as a phone cable splicer. He enjoyed working in the yard, solving crossword puzzles, completing jigsaw puzzles and also liked to read. He was an active member of the Carmichael Elks. Charles delighted in traveling the world and exploring in the couples RV. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date due to the Corona Virus.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store