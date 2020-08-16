Charles Morris-Reade passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Survived by children Robin, Charles (Denise Miller), and Derek (Denise Delozier); grandchildren Meggan, Tiffany, Patrick, Alex, and Sarah; brother-in-law Evan Jones, brother in-law Ken (Jan) Peterson, many nieces and nephews, and beloved cat Rupert. Preceded in death by his wife Sharon Ann, sister Virginia (Jean) Del Forge, and brother Lt. Robert B. Reade. Chuck was born on April 26, 1931 in Sacramento, CA to Clifford Morris-Reade and Mary Lenoir Riggin. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1949, attended Sacramento Junior College, Grant Tech, then earned a BS degree in Pharmacy from Idaho State College in 1955. He married Idaho native Sharon Ann (Kearsley) on August 20, 1955 in Pocatello and brought her back to Sacramento. Chuck worked at many local pharmacies, including Manor Drug on Arden Way and Price-Less Drug Store. Chuck loved to volunteer in the community, such as the Lions Club, SVPhA, Boy Scout leader, Grant Union H.S. Alumni, and Arden/Arcade CPAC. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served in many capacities including a mission with Sharon and at the Sacramento Temple. Chuck had a keen interest in others and many friends throughout the world. He will be missed! A small, private graveside service was held on Wed Aug 12, 2020. For full obituary and video, see Chuck's Tribute page at GreenValleyMortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, please post a memory on his webpage.