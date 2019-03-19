Died March 17, aged 94. Educator, former Dean of Instruction at Sacramento City College; Jewish community leader and teacher. Preceded in death by his wife, Aileen. Survived by sons Ruven (Shulamis) and Michael (Teresa Ellis), 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Graveside service at Home of Peace cemetery Tuesday, March 19 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 19, 2019