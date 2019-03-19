Charles Nadler

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Nadler.

Died March 17, aged 94. Educator, former Dean of Instruction at Sacramento City College; Jewish community leader and teacher. Preceded in death by his wife, Aileen. Survived by sons Ruven (Shulamis) and Michael (Teresa Ellis), 8 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Graveside service at Home of Peace cemetery Tuesday, March 19 at 1:00pm.
Funeral Home
Lombard Funeral Home
1550 Fulton Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 483-3297
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.