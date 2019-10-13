Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles P. Conway Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles P. Conway Jr.{Chuck} was born on September 10,1940 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He leaves behind his wife, Diane, his two children, Eric and Kay, and many loved ones. Chuck was raised in Stockton and upon graduation from high school served two years in the navy. He then attended Stockton J.C. where he was involved in journalism and the swim team. Upon completion Chuck received a scholarship in journalism. After a move to Sacramento he attended Sacramento State and majored in Social Work. Chuck graduated with a masters degree in Social Work and went on to work in CPS, APS, and the courts. During Chuck"s working years he pursued many activities. Besides volunteering at Senior Gleaners he started mountain climbing of which his greatest accomplishment was topping Mt. Whitney with two friends. Chuck also swam with Masters' Swimmers and for a time held the greater western states record for individual medley. Running was also a passion of Chucks. He completed thirty two marathons and many 10ks. Reading, especially history and historical fiction, attending plays, traveling, and enjoying family and friendswere pleasurable activities for Chuck. Chuck had a quick Irish wit which he used to entertain and delight those around him. He didn't hesitate to laugh at himself and laugh with others. Chuck was a gentleman with a touch of impishness (mischievous)that made him seem very human and easy to be with. These qualities made him not only a fine social worker but also a beloved family member, father, husband and friend. Chuck will keep us smiling as his memory lives on. To honor Chuck a mass will be held on October 29th at 10:00, at All Hallows Church, at 5501 14th avenue. A reception will follow at the Nepenthe Clubhouse at 1131 Commons Drive. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mercy Foundation-Mercy McMahon Terrace.

