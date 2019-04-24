We are saddened to announce the untimely and sudden passing of Charles Reese Bruton on April 17, 2019. Charlie was born September 11th, 1954 and resided in Sacramento, CA. His passing occurred while doing what he loved, camping and fishing with his family. He was preceded in death by his mother Dona. Survived by wife Nicole; father Jack; brothers Jim (Nancy) & Rick (Julie); children Carolyn, Samantha, Athena, Felisha, Rachel & Jessie; and an s-ton of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life at Laguna Town Hall, 3020 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA 95758, Sunday May 5th at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2019