Chuck passed away at home with his wife by his side on November 19, 2019. He died of complications of myelodysplastic syndrome, an incurable disease that he had for the last 11 years. Chuck was born in Newark, New Jersey on March 20, 1929. His family moved to Perth Amboy and he graduated from Perth Amboy High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, later the US Air Force, serving overseas in Guam and Panama. Using the GI Bill he graduated from Seton Hall University while also holding a full-time job with Foster-Wheeler Company. He moved to California in 1965 as a math teacher in the Las Lomitas School District, Menlo Park, CA. Upon retirement in 1992, he began a new career as a volunteer. He and his wife Nancy moved to her family's home in Sacramento in 1994. He earned a lifetime Master Gardener credential through the UC Davis Master Gardener program having volunteered more than 2000 hours of service. He was also a founding member of the Elk Grove Community Garden. He served on the South Land Park Neighborhood Association and was a graduate of the Sacramento City Management Academy. His other passion was golf. He served as chairman of Sons in Retirement #93 and also as its golf committee chair. His greatest thrill was playing Saint Andrews Golf Course in Scotland, the home of golf. He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Maude (Hemhauser) Phillips and his brother Paul and sister-in-law Pat. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy Phillips, of Hillsboro, OR, and two nephews, Ron of Florida and Glenn of Massachusetts and their "adopted family" Curt and Carole Hebert of Hillsboro. Special thanks to the Tuality Infusion Center and Dr. Mark Stone, Deann Aldana and Care Partners Hospice. No services will be held. Cremation by the Neptune Society and inurnment at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, OR. Donations to the or the Myelodysplastic Foundation www.mds-foundation.org . Cards of condolence may be sent to Mrs. Nancy Phillips, 6191 NE Copper Beech Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97124. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

