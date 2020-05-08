Charles Ray Watson was born on April 13, 1949, In Detroit, Michigan to the union of Lonzie Lee Watson (Altheimer, AR) and Mary Alean Watson-Stepp (El Dorado, AR). He was the Eldest Son of his parent's 8 Children. He has another sister, Cecilia Watson, born to the union of Lonzie Lee Watson and Willie Leola Watson (Virginia County, VA) At the tender age of 3, he was deemed a Child Prodigy because of his exceptional drawing abilities and amazing dancing skills. He won numerous Dance Contests and Talent Shows. Charles Ray and his parents (originally from Arkansas) briefly moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin and then to Klamath Falls, Oregon. In 1955, he and his family moved and settled in Sacramento, California. At the age of 12, he became a member of Christ Temple Apostolic Church in Sacramento, California. Under the Leadership of Elder Robert B. Holman, Sr. he was baptized. He attended Lincoln Junior High and C.K. McClatchy Senior High School, where he was a Star Basketball Player. Upon graduating in 1967, Charles Ray was drafted into The United States Armed Forces (Army Branch). He began his Infantry in Fort Lewis, Washington. He completed his training with the highest score in: Company D, Second Battalion, Third Advanced Individual Brigade. Charles Ray was always a Skilled Shooter - From Marbles to BB Guns to Archery. This led to his Duty as an Expert Marksman for The United States Army. He was Stationed in Germany and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. In 1971, Charles Ray (Co. C 1st Bn 54th Inf. USAREUR) was Honorably Discharged from The United States Army, due to a disability. In 1977, Charles Ray married Cheryl Williams-Watson. From that union, Andre Ramon Watson and Andrea Rachell Watson were born. In 1983, he married Kimberly Keys-Watson, no children were born to this union. In 1997, he became a member of Downtown Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA. Under the Leadership of Pastor Dick Hedger, he was baptized again and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Charles Ray Loved The Lord! He never met a stranger. He was friendly with whomever crossed paths with him. He would always say, "God Bless You And Your Family - Have A Beautiful Life." He was admired and loved for his Great Sense-Of-Humor, Generosity and Beautiful Warm Loving Spirit. On April 29, 2020, Charles Ray left this earth to be with our Lord. He was preceded in death by his father, Lonzie Lee Watson; mother, Mary Alean Watson-Stepp; stepfather, Elder/Chaplain Elmer Lee Stepp; estranged wife, Kimberly Keys-Watson; maternal grandmother, Gracie Lee Broadnax-Wilson; and sister, Beverly S. Watson-Stanton. He leaves to cherish his memory; son, Andre Watson; (Renee) daughter, Andrea Watson; grandchildren; Jalen Watson, Dae'Nysha Thompson, Andre Blankenship, (Mayonna) Marce' Blankenship and Charles Hankins, IV. step-granddaughter, Amara Ford; great granddaughter, My'Lani Blankenship; Godsons; Xavier Lombard and Julian Lombard-Gale; former wife, Cheryl Williams-Watson; sisters; Alma Watson, Patricia Watson-Bailey, Elaine Watson, (Russell) all of Sacramento, CA ,and sister Cecilia Watson of Oakland, CA, brothers; Gerald Watson, (Denise) Anthony Watson, (Kathy) and Patrick Watson; aunts; Acquanetta McLemore and Sheila Broadnax, all of Sacramento, CA; good friend and mentor; Ms. Flo Williams; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and life-long friends. "Charles Ray Watson Will Be Immensely Missed By All Whom Loved Him." A viewing will be held for the immediate family on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and for the public from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. All Services Provided By: Morgan Jones Funeral Home 4200 Broadway Sacramento, CA 95817 ( 916) 452-4444 Interment Immediately Following Funeral Service at: Camellia Memorial Lawn 10221 Jackson Road Sacramento, CA 95827 The Playing Of Taps And Gun Salute Will Commence At A Later Date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store