Charles Raymond Jellison
October 30, 2020
Folsom, California - Charles Raymond Jellison 89 yrs. Old of Folsom, Ca. Passed away on October 30 2020. Ray was born in Susanville Ca. to parents, Charles & Christine Jellison. Lived in Reno NV & Sacto. Ca. area where he Graduated from Sacto High. He served in Navy Reserves and the Army. He married Martha Billick of Galt Ca. in 1950. They Celebrated 64 yrs of marriage together. He is survived by his 3 children, Craig Jellison, Pam Freschi, & Sherrie Jellison. 4 grandkids, 7 great grands & 4 great greats. Ray had a 40 yr. Career with Teichert Const. starting as mechanic and was Equipment Superintendent before retiring. Ray loved his family and the outdoors, camping, boating, hunting. He loved all sports and was a great athlete himself. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. Please send any donations to your favorite charity in Lieu of Flowers.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 29, 2020.
