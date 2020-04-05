Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Reed. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" Reed was born on April 21st, 1934 in Staten Island, New York and passed away peacefully in Sacramento on March 18th, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief illness. Chuck was raised in Staten Island, New York and enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 18. He was stationed in Sacramento, California and worked at both Travis and McClellan Air Force bases as an air traffic control officer. Chuck met his future wife Winnie at a roller rink in Sacramento. After a short engagement, they were married March 4th, 1956 and recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. After completing his Air Force duties, Chuck and his growing family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where Chuck enrolled at the University of Utah. Chuck graduated from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy in 1962 and returned to Sacramento with his wife and now four children. Chuck worked as a pharmacist at several Sacramento area pharmacies before eventually becoming the owner of Manor Drug Store where he worked for over 35 years. Chuck is survived by his wife Winnie, his sons Chuck (Julia) Reed of San Clemente CA, Timothy (Veronica) Reed of Huntington Beach CA, his daughters Carrie (Michael) Huppert of Rancho Cordova CA and Sherrie (Curtis) Derr of Kuna ID, and his sister Charlyn Reed Dondiego of Staten Island, NY. Grandchildren Laura (Shayan) Minaie of Irvine CA, Perry Reed of Anaheim CA, Chip Reed of San Clemente CA, Andrew Huppert of Kuna ID, Timothy (Misha) Huppert of Sacramento CA, Dana (Johnny) Saiz of Rancho Cordova CA. Two great grandchildren Emma Lili Minae and Atreyu Abel Saiz and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John (Sis) Reed and Robert (Doris) Reed, and his beloved grandmother Carrie Hensler. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date when it is safe for family and friends to gather. We sincerely appreciate your love and support.

