Charles Reitz Buchanan
September 19, 1938 - July 3, 2020
Charles "Chuck" Reitz Buchanan, 81, of Walnut Creek, CA, formerly of Davis, CA, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 of colon cancer. Born on September 19, 1938, in Okeene, OK to the late H. Reuel and Bobby J. (Judson) Buchanan, he was a graduate of James Marshall HS ('57) and CSUS. He was a civil engineer with the state of CA, then transitioned to educating West Sacramento students in a 30+ year span as teacher, assistant principal, and high school principal in the WUSD. A talented musician, he had a natural ear and pitch-perfect voice. Family and friends remember him as a master story and joke teller. He was an athlete, coach, authentic fan. Chuck is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carol; daughter, Barbara Madsen (John), West Sacramento, CA; son, Russell Buchanan (Amy), Placerville, CA; daughter, Annette Echevarria (Jamie Macmillan), Walnut Creek, CA; sisters, Betty Curnutt, Atlanta, GA and Teri Anderson (Than), Santa Maria, CA; 9 beloved grandchildren, Christopher, Danielle (Bryce) Barron, Sandra, Matthew (Amanda) Graves, Steven (Kat), Sarah, Michael, Ava Echevarria, and Alina Macmillan; 6 dear great grandchildren, Lily, Maximus, Cora, Marayla, Eloise, Jax, Leonidas. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 29 years, Karen S. Buchanan (Purdue). A memorial celebration is TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the East Bay (Brun's House). A gentle, kind-hearted, determined, hard-working, and loving manhe left this world a better place.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
