Charles Richard George passed away very peacefully surrounded by family May 1st, 2019 at the age of 90. He is pre-deceased by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Patricia George, brother Carlton and son Robert George. He is survived by his sons: Bill (Michele), Steve and Pete (Sierra) George, Granddaughters: Kim Utter (Josh), Mandie (Brian) Espinosa and Hannah George, Grandsons: Andrew (Ashlee), Pierson and Austin George, Great-Granddaughters: Addison Utter, Ella Marie George and Zoe Espinosa, Great-grandsons: Tyler and Brayden Espinosa and Evan George. Born in Ohio, living in the Cleveland area growing up, Charles served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated with a chemical engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. In 1958 he moved his family to Citrus Heights for a chemical engineer position with Aerojet General and retiring from there in 1990. After which Patricia and he enjoyed traveling the world. They lived in the same home until 2015 when his Patricia took ill. He was an amazing man and even more so as a parent and family man. He was a man of high morals and raised his four boys to be responsible, considerate and hard working. He coached little league for each and attended virtually every sporting event of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He, and his wife, had MANY friends and loved to entertain. They left a positive footprint on any they met. He will be sorely missed by all and all rejoice for his peace. Services are scheduled for Monday, May 13th 10am at the Sylvan Cemetery, 7401 Auburn Blvd Citrus Heights, CA.

