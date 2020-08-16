1/1
Charles Richard Jackson
1940 - 2020
Charles Richard Jackson was born on December 15,1940 in Brewton, AL. He passed away on August 6, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 5-7 p.m. at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 3601 12th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Services will also be livestreamed via ZOOM: Meeting I.D.: 899 3036 4360 Password/Passcode: 015820 Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks are required. A private interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin who loved to laugh. He was a man of quiet dignity and will forever be loved and deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
AUG
19
Service
09:30 AM
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
AUG
19
Service
09:30 AM
livestreamed via ZOOM
August 16, 2020
Uncle Charlie thank you for loving me and being a kind and gentle man. I do not have one bad memory of you. I will love you for a lifetime. Give my cousin Kim a kiss and hug for me. Rest in peace.
Lisa Richardson , Niece
