Charles Richard Jackson was born on December 15,1940 in Brewton, AL. He passed away on August 6, 2020 in Stockton, CA. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 5-7 p.m. at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, CA. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 9:30 a.m. at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 3601 12th Avenue, Sacramento, CA. Services will also be livestreamed via ZOOM: Meeting I.D.: 899 3036 4360 Password/Passcode: 015820 Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks are required. A private interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and cousin who loved to laugh. He was a man of quiet dignity and will forever be loved and deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.



