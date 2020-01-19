Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Robert Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Robert Clark (Bob) was born on January 17, 1930 in St. Johns, Michigan. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Helen Marie Heidemann and Charles Spencer Clark, daughter, Rachelle Coble; brother, Richard Clark; sisters, Kathryn Bates, Barbara Canfield; and grandson, Cameron Buchanan. He survived by his wife, Jo, of 64 years; sons Michael (Cynthia) and David (Monique); daughter Janine Buchanan (Andrew); five grandchildren; eight great grand children and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from St. Johns High School and Eastern Michigan University. He received a Masters Degree in Administration from the University of Oregon and a Masters Degree in Special Education from Los Angeles State University. He taught sixth grade in Chelsea, MI and in Eugene, OR where he also taught the gifted children. His administrative experience began in Carson City, MI and continued at Wiggins Elementary School in Los Nietos, CA. He completed his career as a consultant in the State Department of Education. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Cancer Research or a .

Charles Robert Clark (Bob) was born on January 17, 1930 in St. Johns, Michigan. He is predeceased in death by his parents, Helen Marie Heidemann and Charles Spencer Clark, daughter, Rachelle Coble; brother, Richard Clark; sisters, Kathryn Bates, Barbara Canfield; and grandson, Cameron Buchanan. He survived by his wife, Jo, of 64 years; sons Michael (Cynthia) and David (Monique); daughter Janine Buchanan (Andrew); five grandchildren; eight great grand children and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Bob graduated from St. Johns High School and Eastern Michigan University. He received a Masters Degree in Administration from the University of Oregon and a Masters Degree in Special Education from Los Angeles State University. He taught sixth grade in Chelsea, MI and in Eugene, OR where he also taught the gifted children. His administrative experience began in Carson City, MI and continued at Wiggins Elementary School in Los Nietos, CA. He completed his career as a consultant in the State Department of Education. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 2620 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Cancer Research or a . Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 19, 2020

