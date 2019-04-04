Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Chuck" Robinson. View Sign

Charles (Chuck) Robinson, born in Rogers, TX 2-16-1924, lost his battle with Lymphoma, Congestive heart failure, and Parkinson's Disease, March 27, 2019 after being in a nursing home in Carmichael for only two weeks. His daughter Sharon, granddaughter Jaana, grandson Daniel & wife Luisa never left his side the last few hours. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie of 55 years, stepsons Donald & Robert Driessche. He's survived by daughters Sharon and Donna, grandchildren Brian, David, Jaana, Joseph, Daniel, Kristi, and Ryan,,16 great grand kids and 8 great great grand kids, as well as his dear friends Mary, Susie, Bill & Oral. Chuck was a 59 year resident of Broderick, where he coached Bobby Sox, and volunteered 21 years of service to the River City High School boys sports teams, and loved every minute. You're invited to attend the service to honor his 95 years of life, April 7, 2019 @ Noon, at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St. West Sacramento, CA. 95691, followed by a military graveside service at 2:00 pm, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA. 95841..we will then proceed to the 524 Mexican Restaurant 3830 Northgate Bvld., Sacramento, CA. 95834.

910 Soule Street

West Sacramento , CA 95691

