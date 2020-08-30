Charles was a long-time resident of Sacramento, CA. He retired from the United State Postal Service for 39 years. Leaving his beloved wife, Brenda Robinson of 35 years, loving father of Kimberly Webb, Krista Mosby and Dr. John Mosby; dear brother of Barbara Shaw and Pionsianna Walker; four caring grandchildren Tianna, Tiara, Tyler and Kristopher and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel 4200 Broadway graveside on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery.



