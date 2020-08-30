1/1
Charles Robinson
March 7, 1945 - August 24, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles was a long-time resident of Sacramento, CA. He retired from the United State Postal Service for 39 years. Leaving his beloved wife, Brenda Robinson of 35 years, loving father of Kimberly Webb, Krista Mosby and Dr. John Mosby; dear brother of Barbara Shaw and Pionsianna Walker; four caring grandchildren Tianna, Tiara, Tyler and Kristopher and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Friends are welcome for visitation on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 4-7pm at Morgan Jones Chapel 4200 Broadway graveside on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Jones Funeral Home
4200 Broadway
Sacramento, CA 95818
(916) 452-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved