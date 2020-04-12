Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Professor Charles Rombold Ph.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles C. "Pete" Rombold, 89 years of age, has died after battling Parkinson's disease for ten years. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Shirley, five sons: Peter (married to Marty) John, Rob, Rich and Joe, his niece: Tina, his nephew, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Pete and Shirley made their home in Sacramento, but both were natives of Kansas. A veteran of the Korean War, Pete earned his Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., a Masters Degree from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, and his PhD from the University of California at Davis. Pete worked for the American Institute of Park Executives and then the National Park Service, where he was instrumental in organizing the Summer in the Parks program, which brought a measure of peace and community to Washington, D.C. during the tumultuous summer of 1968. That same year, Pete was offered a faculty position in the Recreation and Leisure Studies Department at California State University, Sacramento, where he taught for 25 years. One of the first bikers on the American River Trail, Pete was happiest on a mountaintop or along a mountain stream, whether in the Sierra Nevada or in his beloved Southwest Colorado. He did not pan for gold in those streams, because his treasure was his family, just as he was his family's greatest treasure. Pete's family is so grateful for the care and support provided by his caregivers and neighbors who have looked after him these past years. Services will be private, followed by a memorial after Covid 19 restrictions are lifted, and friends and family can gather to celebrate a life well lived. Until then, let us pray: Do but remember us, as we do thee, And may God, who brought us upon this Earth Bring us together again into his house in Heaven

