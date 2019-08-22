Charles "Charlie" Sagadin Sr., 89, returned to his heavenly home on August 18, 2019 to be with family and friends. Charlie was born to the late Fred and Mary Sagadin. He was married to Mary Scruggs for 60 years. Charlie was a truck driver for 41 years, he was employed with Clark Trucking before he retired. Charlie is survived by his son, Bill Sagadin; daughters, Sue Cavazos, Cheryl Barbosa, Nancy Gallegos and Patti White; his 9 grandchildren, his Great Grandchildren; Great Great Grandchildren, his brother; 4 sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his sons, Chuck and Michael and daughter Judith. Visitation hours will be held at River Cities Funeral Chapel-910 Soule St. West Sacramento on Aug, 23, 2019(Fri) from 4:00-8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Aug, 24 (Sat) 10:00 am at Our Lady of Grace-911 Park Blvd. West Sacramento. Interment, Sacramento Memorial Lawn-6100 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento. Reception following.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 22, 2019