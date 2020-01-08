Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Verner "Charlie" Wall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles was born February 13, 1952 (on his Dad's birthday) in Hollywood, CA, and passed away January 3, 2020. He grew up with loving parents, a brother Robert and a sister Linda, and attended Del Norte High School in Sacramento. Charlie and Kathleen Niles were married in 1983 and together raised 5 children (Dennis Niles, deceased; Wendy Niles Sisneroz; Kevin Niles; Robyn Wall Klein; Christopher Wall) which has reproduced 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He loved family, Fort Bragg and being by the ocean, working sports events as a "jock doc" and also listening to music. Two of his favorites were Tower of Power and Barry Manilow. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 10, 2020 at 1:00pm in St. James Episcopal Church, 479 L Street, Lincoln, CA 95648.

Charles was born February 13, 1952 (on his Dad's birthday) in Hollywood, CA, and passed away January 3, 2020. He grew up with loving parents, a brother Robert and a sister Linda, and attended Del Norte High School in Sacramento. Charlie and Kathleen Niles were married in 1983 and together raised 5 children (Dennis Niles, deceased; Wendy Niles Sisneroz; Kevin Niles; Robyn Wall Klein; Christopher Wall) which has reproduced 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He loved family, Fort Bragg and being by the ocean, working sports events as a "jock doc" and also listening to music. Two of his favorites were Tower of Power and Barry Manilow. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 10, 2020 at 1:00pm in St. James Episcopal Church, 479 L Street, Lincoln, CA 95648. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close