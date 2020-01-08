Charles Verner "Charlie" Wall

Charles was born February 13, 1952 (on his Dad's birthday) in Hollywood, CA, and passed away January 3, 2020. He grew up with loving parents, a brother Robert and a sister Linda, and attended Del Norte High School in Sacramento. Charlie and Kathleen Niles were married in 1983 and together raised 5 children (Dennis Niles, deceased; Wendy Niles Sisneroz; Kevin Niles; Robyn Wall Klein; Christopher Wall) which has reproduced 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He loved family, Fort Bragg and being by the ocean, working sports events as a "jock doc" and also listening to music. Two of his favorites were Tower of Power and Barry Manilow. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 10, 2020 at 1:00pm in St. James Episcopal Church, 479 L Street, Lincoln, CA 95648.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020
