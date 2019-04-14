Charles "Chuck" W. Wootton Jr. born October 28, 1958 in Puerto Rico and raised in Sacramento passed away peacefully in his home in Fair Oaks, CA on April 1st 2019, at the age of 60. His family and friends love and miss him dearly. He will be remembered for his beautiful sparkling brown eyes, broad smile, intelligence, confidence, charismatic ability to engage anyone, keen sense of humor, zesty passion for life and adventures, great love of family and friends, strong work ethic and unwavering faith. He was preceded in death by his mother Irma, son Jared and nephew Jeremy. He was survived by his three children, Ryan, Krista and Garrett, his brother Jim, sister Saundra, father Charles Sr., as well as granddaughters, a niece and nephews. A service will be held on April 17th at Mt. Vernon memorial in Fair Oaks, CA at 12:00 PM with inurnment to follow.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 14, 2019