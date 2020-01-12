Wayne went home to be with the Lord and his beloved bride, Carolyn, on December 20, 2019. Born 3/16/1934 in So. CA to Charles and Cecil Minick. Predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn, he is survived by his daughter Lorie Freid; son Greg (Karyn) Minick; his brother Stephen (Lorraine) Minick; and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A devoted husband, loving father, and loyal friend, he cherished those he held in his heart. In his career with Motorola, he excelled at providing the best service to his customers, many of whom became lifelong friends. Wayne was an avid HAM radio enthusiast, Optimist International and Lions Club member, and volunteered with those organizations often. He participated in many races including years of Eppie's Great Races, Bay to Breakers and others. Wayne loved the mountains and spent many weekends working around his beloved 5 acres near Georgetown. He loved meeting people and could talk with anyone, he was truly ready to make a friend of everyone he met. Per his request no services will be held. He was loved by all, and will be missed.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 12, 2020