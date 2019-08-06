Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann (Perkins) Horn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlie (as she loved to be called) was one of nine children born to Jasper (Cy) and May Perkins in Marysville, CA. Charlie grew up in Yuba City, CA and graduated from Sutter high school. She married and moved to Sacramento, CA where she and her husband Johnny Hardwick had two sons (Brian and Mark Hardwick). Johnny died in a tragic boating accident when the boys were toddlers leaving Charlie to raise her boys as a single parent. Some years later, Charlie met and married Carl Horn. The two were inseparable and loved remodeling their house, gardening, traveling and cooking. She pursued a long career with the state of CA from which she retired. During her retirement Charlie enjoyed traveling with Carl and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlie fought a courageous but short battle with cancer. She was loved by many due to her selfless attitude, kind hearted and caring personality, and words of wisdom. She is survived by her husband Carl of more than 42 years of marriage, her sons Brian and Mark, her daughter-in-law Antoinette, her brother Bill, numerous nieces and nephews, her grandchildren (Lacie, Kyle, Mathew, and Jordan) and great grandchildren.

Charlie (as she loved to be called) was one of nine children born to Jasper (Cy) and May Perkins in Marysville, CA. Charlie grew up in Yuba City, CA and graduated from Sutter high school. She married and moved to Sacramento, CA where she and her husband Johnny Hardwick had two sons (Brian and Mark Hardwick). Johnny died in a tragic boating accident when the boys were toddlers leaving Charlie to raise her boys as a single parent. Some years later, Charlie met and married Carl Horn. The two were inseparable and loved remodeling their house, gardening, traveling and cooking. She pursued a long career with the state of CA from which she retired. During her retirement Charlie enjoyed traveling with Carl and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charlie fought a courageous but short battle with cancer. She was loved by many due to her selfless attitude, kind hearted and caring personality, and words of wisdom. She is survived by her husband Carl of more than 42 years of marriage, her sons Brian and Mark, her daughter-in-law Antoinette, her brother Bill, numerous nieces and nephews, her grandchildren (Lacie, Kyle, Mathew, and Jordan) and great grandchildren. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close