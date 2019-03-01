Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Pavlich. View Sign

Charlotte Ann Pavlich left her earthly body to walk straight into the arms of Jesus on February 20th, 2019. Charlotte was a native of Arkansas, born in Lonoke on August 25, 1943. Charlotte was blessed with and survived by her son Randy and two daughters Teresa and Pamela and grandchildren Trevor, Brandon, Timothy, Taylor, Fallon and Nicholas and great granddaughter Jade. In 2014 she met the love of her life, Gary Pavlich; they married later that year on December 5th. Although time with her bonus family was short, she was loved as if they spent a life time together and will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law; Michelle and Ryan and five grandchildren; Chelsea, Branden, Zackari, Kaitlyn and Kristyn and three great grand-children; John Wayne, Aurora and Thomas. Charlotte's life was spent loving God, nurturing her family and creating life-long friendships. A quintessential southern belle with her soft, southern drawl and amazing cooking skills, she sang like an angel and devoted her life to Jesus. Her absence is felt deeply by all who knew and loved her. Please join friends and family Saturday, March 2nd at 1 pm at Capital Free Will Baptist Church; 6201 Watt Ave, North Highlands, CA 95660.

