Charlotte Forgus Beddow Holder

July 17, 1923 - November 29, 2020

Sacramento, California - Harriet Charlotte Forgus Beddow Holder peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at age 97. Charlotte was born in Portland, OR on July 17, 1923 but spent her youth in Davis, CA. Charlotte was a part of the Greatest Generation. She married Army serviceman, Frank Beddow, Jr. in 1944 and they eventually settled in Sacramento. She earned a degree from Sacramento City College, built a wonderful home in South Land Park and raised four children. She was widowed in 1960, but remarried Craig Holder who was a wonderful stepfather to her children. They loved boating in the Delta. They moved to Studio City, CA where they lived for over a decade before returning to Sacramento to be with family. Charlotte was an exceptional person who enjoyed working for the Sacramento City Unified School District, UCLA Hospital, and the UCD/Sacramento Medical Center Life Flight Program. Charlotte was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for more than 70 years, holding several leadership roles. She was a woman of faith and a long-time member of the Episcopal Church. Charlotte traveled to over 80 countries with her husband Craig and later with her daughter, Maggie, and granddaughter, Maya. Charlotte was a voracious reader, a Big Band music lover, a crossword puzzler and player of Jeopardy which she generally watched twice a day. She maintained an optimistic outlook on life and will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love for her family. She is survived by her son Charles Beddow (Patricia), daughter Margaret Beddow, grandson Andre Beddow and granddaughter Maya DeLeon. She was preceded in death by her daughter Frances Beddow and son Gerald Beddow, husbands Frank and Craig, and her three sisters, Gerry, Beverly and Patricia. She will be dearly missed by relatives and friends. A celebration of life and burial at Davis Cemetery will follow at a future date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store