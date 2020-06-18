Charlotte Rathburn
Charlotte Rathburn went peacefully home on her 80th birthday. 6/1/40 - 6/1/20. She was born in Alton Missouri.She is survived by her husband Steve Rathburn. They met in Mt. View, CA, and were married 6 weeks later and were married 61 years. She was loved greatly by Steve, children Christi Holm, and Dan Rathburn (Tracy), and 6 grandchildren She was an antique dealer, and a member of the Sweet Adelines and loved to sing. Her life was full, and we will miss her beautiful smile and loving, precious sweet spirit. See you soon cherished wife and mama.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 18, 2020.
