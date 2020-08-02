A celebrated native Californian, Charlotte Wilson, died on July 21, 2020. Charlotte was born in Chico, CA on April 3, 1918. She was respected by all who knew her as an impeccable lady and career woman. Her social life included Nile, Soroptimist, and PEO, having been a 50-year- plus sister. Charlotte was an avid bridge player, and friends could never meet the challenge of her cribbage game. Her notable careers included being owner/manager of Moseley's Blueprinting and Engineering Supplies in Oroville, Bank of America School Savings Program director, manager of Sierra Lakes Mobile Home Park and a real estate agent in the Sacramento area. A private family celebration of life will be held in Oroville. Charlotte had 2 children: Maralyn (Gary) Aldrich and Mark, deceased ,(Sherry) Moseley, 5 grandsons: Brian (Lisa), Eric (Tracy), Matt(Jenn), Stephen (Erin), Chad(Jen); 10 great grandchildren: Jeremy Aldrich, Allison Aldrich, Aidan Simpson, Dylan Simpson, Noah Aldrich, Madison Moseley, Jake Moseley, Ryan Moseley, Taylor Aldrich and Emme Moseley. Charlotte is beloved by her family and her extensive circle of friends.



