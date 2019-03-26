Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chenetta "Netta" Briggs. View Sign

Chenetta "Netta" Briggs went home to the Lord on March 15, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. Netta is survived by her son Edwin "Trey" Harmon III, her mother Chenita Boyce, her brothers Kirk Briggs and Chad Davis, as well as, her sisters LaTawnia Taylor, Rosalind Briggs, and Nabate Briggs. She is preceded in death by her father Chester Briggs and her sister Shimea Briggs. She was born on March 26, 1970 in Sacramento to Chenita and Chester Briggs. She was an employee of SCUSD and most recently in the EGUSD Office of Family and Community Engagement. She will be missed by all who knew her. Viewing: March 26, 4 to 7pm, Morgan Jones Funeral Home (4200 Broadway). Homegoing: March 27 at Shiloh Baptist Church (2565 9th Ave). Viewing 10 to 11am followed by 11am service.

