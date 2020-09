Or Copy this URL to Share

Cherie DeEtte Edens, 74, of Fair Oaks, died Sept. 8, 2020 at Mercy San Juan Medical Center. Born Aug. 31, 1946 in Dunsmuir, CA, she was a homemaker. Private services. She is survived by her spouse, Douglas Edens; daughter, Tiffany Shafto, and brother, Montana Podva, along with her nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Cochrane & Wagemann.



