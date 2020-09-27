Cheryl Ann Bettencourt was born January 11, 1957, to loving parents John C. and Constance (Connie) S. Bettencourt. Born and raised in Sacramento, CA, she was the eldest of five, the only daughter, and the light of her Father's eye. Cheryl attended John F. Kennedy High School and managed not to lose track of her younger brothers, Jim, Mark, Joel, and John. Cheryl was beautiful, intelligent, loving, stubborn and fearless. Gifted with a green thumb, Cheryl thrived in her garden of Heirloom Roses. Cheryl also excelled with the raising of pedigree Miniature Dachshunds and was sought out for her champion lines. The greatest loves of her life were her son Zachary Ryan Bettencourt, stepson Dennis John Bierwirth Jr. and her grandchildren Dominic, Anthony, and Layla. Cheryl passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, after a long battle with chronic illness and is survived by her mother Connie, brothers Jim, Mark, Joel and John, her devoted husband Dennis J. Bierwirth Sr., son Zachary, stepson Dennis Jr. and grandchildren Dominic, Anthony, and Layla. Cheryl was interred September 12, 2020 in the beautiful Sacramento Historic City Cemetery, reunited with her "ever lovin" father, John (Dad, Pop) Conrad Bettencourt. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Gifts to Share Memo: Bettencourt Memorial Fountain Mail To: Sacramento Historic City Cemetery Attn: Lori Bauder 1000 Broadway, Sacramento Ca. 95818



