Cheryl Ann Kreuzer, 63, passed away Sunday July 12, after being recently diagnosed with cancer. She was born December 3, 1956 to Robert and Gloria Stillman in Rochester, MN. Cheryl worked as a teacher for the Natomas Unified School District for almost 25 years, where she guided innumerable lives. She loved teaching and she loved her students. In her free time she liked to read, explore nature, and relax with video games. Cheryl is survived by her husband Kornelius, her two daughters Alisa and Jenny, as well as her mother Gloria and brother Robert. Her memorial will be held on July 31st, 2020 at 10am. Contact the family at 916-955-8331 for location details.



