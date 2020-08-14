Cheryl Kohrummel-Maurer entered into rest July 30th 2020 in her West Sacramento residence at the age of 53 years. Beloved wife of 33 years to Mark Maurer. Daughter of the late Norma Kohrummel. Loving mother of Shianne Villegas, Brandie Maurer, Katie Morgan and Danny Crutchfield. Devoted grandmother "YaYa" of 10. Preceded in death by her husband Mark Maurer. Survived by brothers Bill and George Kohrummel. Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements entrusted to River Cities Funeral Chapel.



