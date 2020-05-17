Cheryl Vernice Brown passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 at the age of 70. A fourth-generation Californian, Cheryl was born in Sacramento in 1950 to Earl and Lillian McKnight. She graduated from McClatchy High School in 1967 and attended Sacramento City College. In 1973, Cheryl started working for the California State Senate. Beginning as a messenger, Cheryl worked her way up to being one of only two amending clerks in the Secretary of the Senate's Office, where she flourished for 30 years. In that role, she authored many Senate publications and played a pivotal role in publishing the Sesquicentennial California Blue Book. Her career was commemorated by Senate Rules Committee Resolution 38 in 2004, the year of her retirement. In 1973, she and her then husband, James "Freddie" Brown of Sacramento, welcomed their daughter Erin A. Brown. In her young life, Cheryl loved fishing with her dad, brunching with her mom, tormenting her older brother, Jackie, and partying with her friends. She was involved with many social youth groups, the civil rights movement, and was crowned Miss Bronze of Sacramento in 1967. Throughout adulthood Cheryl loved to read, cook, garden, do crosswords, and travel. In her later years, she was closest with her daughter Erin. The two were twins in manner and humor. Soulmates, Cheryl and Erin loved each other deeply, fought hard, but erupted in laughter always. She was intelligent, compassionate by nature and quick-witted, charming all who came into contact with her. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Lillian McKnight and nephew Robert K. McKnight. She is survived by her daughter Erin A. Brown; brother John "Jack" McKnight (Yolanda); nieces Antoinette L. Hazell and Michelle E. McKnight. Per Cheryl's request, there will be no funeral services. Donations can be made in her honor to Sacramento SPCA, Sacramento Firefighters, or the World Wildlife Fund. Rest in power, Mom.



