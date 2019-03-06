Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherylann Rapp. View Sign

Cherylann Rapp was born in Sacramento on 3/9/1947 to John and Rose Marcellino. She passed away on 2/27/2019. Cheryl graduated from Grant Union High School in 1965. After high school she was employed at the State Dept of Motor Vehicles as a Manager for over 30 years. Over the years and after retirement she loved to spend time at her favorite place, Dillion's Beach. A few years later she added Cabo San Lucas Mexico as another favorite destination. Cheryl also enjoyed a visit to Thunder Valley Casino and other Northern California casinos where she was a frequent winner! Cheryl was a member at the Elks Lodge #6 in Sacramento. She held the office of Tiler, was a Chair Person of the membership committee, and was the first to organize the Chili Cook Off at her lodge. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held on March 8, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 660 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA at 10:00am. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery and a reception to follow at the Elks Lodge, 6446 Riverside Avenue, Sacramento, CA.

