Cherylee Louie born November 29, 1948, entered God's kingdom of Heaven on May 10, 2019. Born and raised in Sacramento, CA Cherylee was a 9 year cancer survivor. Preceded by her parents William and Constance Fong, sister Linda Lee, and nephews Kenny and Calvin Lee. Survived by husband Franklin, son Jason (wife Rosanna), sister Karen Wu, grandchildren Isabella and Jayden (step-grandchildren Mario and Angelina), and nieces Eva and Sherice. Cherylee graduated Sacramento High School in 1965 and Sacramento City College in 1969 with an AA degree. She was an original member of the Ye Wah Drum and Bugle Corps, now known as Mandarins Drum and Bugle Corps. Cherylee worked for the City Of Sacramento for 38 years, retiring in 2007 as a Senior Account Clerk. She enjoyed going to and teaching high impact aerobic classes and later became interested in Hula dance, joining the Hula Gals, a hula performance dance group. Cherylee was an active member of the Chinese United Methodist Church and Riverside United Methodist Church. Memorial service will be on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Harry A. Nauman and Son Funeral Home at 4041 Freeport Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95822 followed immediately by services at East Lawn Mortuary at 4300 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95819. Memorial Donations may be made to the Chinese United Methodist Church Rebuilding Fund.

