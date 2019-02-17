Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cherylene Marie Stafford. View Sign

Cherylene Marie Stafford passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday February 5, 2019. Cherry was born on July 24, 1947 in Oxford, Nebraska and raised in Sacramento. She is survived by her mother Grace Hand, daughter Joni Schmidt (Jason), and sons Ryan Harris (Heather), and Scott Harris (Anna). She is also survived by her sisters Pam Latham (Ron), and Joan Hand (Sue), 12 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Wilmer Hand and husband Daniel Stafford. After graduation from La Sierra high school in 1965, she worked for the Postal Service for 34 years while raising a family. Cherry loved Girl Scouts, camping, square dancing, doing puzzles, and spending time with family. She was also an award winning artist. Cherry was beautiful, funny, loved reading, and hugging her family. She will be missed by us all. A Celebration of Life will take place 2/23 at 10 am at Bayside Blue Oaks located at 10000 Alantown Dr., Roseville, CA 95661.

