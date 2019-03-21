An exuberant People Person who knew a lot about a lot. Born in CO. to James & Mary. Dad, Mr. "O", FAFA, pops, uncle, coach and veteran. Settling in Sacramento, in 1965 with his BW Madeleine & children 3. Mass on Friday March 22, 2019 at 9:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church. 7817 Old Auburn Road, Citrus Heights CA 95610. Internment: Sac Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 21, 2019