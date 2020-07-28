Chieko Otani

Chieko Loretta Otani, a long time resident of Elk Grove, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 25, 2020, at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Masayoshi Otani, her brothers Tetsuo Ito, Kaneo Ito, Fumio Ito, and sister Tayeko Takeuchi. She is survived by her sisters Tatsuko Takemori of Elk Grove, Yuriko Tanaka of Sacramento, Toshiko (David) Hara of Reno, and her brothers Tomio (Shirley) Ito, Gordon Ito, Sadao (Nancy) Ito, and Kunio Ito all of Sacramento. She is also survived by her four daughters, Susan Otani-Curtis of Elk Grove, Lisa Connolly (Dan) of El Dorado, Karen Teuthorn (Dan) of San Jose, Joanne Otani (Jeffrey Wolf) of San Francisco; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Curtis (Jenny) of San Jose, Jacqui Curtis of Elk Grove, Andrew Teuthorn of Los Angeles, Nicholas Teuthorn of San Diego; and 2 great-grandchildren Calvin and Chase Curtis of San Jose. There will be a small intimate viewing for immediate family at Sacramento Memorial Lawn on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2:00pm. (face coverings and social distancing will be required)



