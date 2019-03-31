Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chizuko Sue Takenaka Tyson. View Sign

Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened! (Theodore Geisel Dr. Suess) Anyone who knew Chizuko Sue Takenaka Tyson realized she was a special person. She touched many lives and will not be forgotten. Her life was graced with blessings and challenged with obstacles. But she prevailed because she was a very strong and independent woman. Chizuko Takenaka was born in Sacramento on January 25, 1923 to first generation Japanese parents (called Issei), Sennosuke Takenaka and Tsuru Fukui Takenaka. After a few years in Sacramento, the family moved first to Carson, and then to Lovelock, Nevada to pursue a dry cleaning/ laundry business. Chizuko was very active and successful in school. She played competitive sports including tennis and swimming; played the harmonica and violin; and, won a national shorthand contest. Sue met Wilfred Arthur Tyson (aka Claude) at a local coffee shop. They fell in love, but Nevada's race laws prohibited "miscegenation" or inter-racial marriage. Therefore, they could not marry. She managed to marry that strapping young man of hers but they were forced to travel to Colorado to tie the knot. Their story is one of endurance and love. She was also a young woman of Japanese ancestry during WWII. Living inland, she was safe from incarceration. Her radio and cameras were seized, travel was restricted, and she felt discriminated against. Ignoring those conditions her brothers (Hideo and Teruo Takenaka) volunteered to fight in Europe and became heroes with the 442nd. Sue was very proud of her brothers' accomplishments and spoke often of their bravery. The young family settled in West Sacramento in the 1950's. Sue was very proud of her West Sacramento roots. In the early 1970's, they moved to a house that Wilf built on Jefferson Blvd. For years Sue and Wilf could be seen walking daily in the neighborhood. Sue was the bookkeeper for Tyson Construction Company. For nearly 35 years, Wilf built luxury movie theaters throughout the western United States, and Sue was an integral part of the company. She was also very proud of her employment with the State of California for over 20 years as an Accounting Supervisor. Sue loved to travel. The grandchildren love to recall their escapades during frequent camping trips with Grandma Sue and Grandpa. She was also very social and loved spending time with her friends and family. The Tyson family will be forever grateful for the close-knit and supportive group of her friends who provided so much love. This group, along with Sue, frequented Eppies Restaurant, Carol's Restaurant, and The Pheasant Club, all in West Sacramento. Later in life she faced Alzheimer's disease with courage and determination. In the face of this debilitating disease she remained active until at 96 years old she passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 26, 2019 Everyone who knew Sue has a story or two to tell about her. Her strength and determination were well known. She could be bossy and tenacious. She was fiercely loyal and kind. If you needed help, she was there for you. She loved to talk about her family, and her pride was evident. She was organized and kept meticulous records. She was proud to be a Japanese American and she loved to collect Japanese dolls, antiques, and, teacups. Sue was a member of the West Sacramento Chapter 639 Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years. Additionally, she attended Trinity Cathedral Church in Sacramento. Sue is survived by her three children: Sandra Duveneck (husband Mike), Janis Tyson Foster (husband John), and Kenneth Tyson (wife Teri); seven grandchildren: Michal Duveneck, Darren Tyson Foster, Gavin Tyson Foster, Kenny Tyson (Liz), Kevin Tyson (Jennifer), Kyle Tyson, and, Kara Tyson (Scott); and, eight great-grandchildren: Jacob Bradley, Aarif Bradley, Jaden Bradley, Alexander Tyson Bradley, Isabella Tyson Bradley, Halia Smith , William Tyson and Brandon Tyson. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Sue's friends, her church, Carol Kinsel at Senior Care Solutions, Sunrise Senior Living Sacramento, and Home Care Assistance. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

