Chricistomo (Chris) Aguillio passed away peacefully on February 26th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor; son Joseph; grandsons Adrian and Justin; his brother Roosevelt (Rudy) and parents Juan and Theodora. He will sadly be missed by his surviving children Michael (Laura) Aguillio, Van Aguillio, Mark (Jessica) Aguillio and Desiree McGraw; grandchildren Christopher, Nathan, Alyssa, Alonzo, Michael Jr., Mark Anthony II, his sister Lillian, and by many extended family and friends. Services for Chris will be held on March 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by the burial service and reception. Church Service:St. John Vianney 10499 Coloma Road Rancho Cordova, 95670 Burial Service: Roseville Public Cemetery 421 Berry Street Roseville, Ca 95678
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 20, 2019