Christa, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 with her devoted husband, Otto Matson, by her side. She is also survived by their daughters Christa (Ross) Turner and Kathy (Russ) Reece. Christa was born in Berlin, Germany, and was adopted at the age of five by Baldun and Anna Drewing. Christa and Otto met in Berlin (he was in the Navy during WWII) in 1946. They married in 1947 when she left Germany, as one of the first "war brides" in Sacramento. They were married for 72 years and had lived in Orangevale for the past 42 years. Christa always had a positive outlook on life and enjoyed nature and hiking. She lifted weights before it became popular, practiced yoga, and still went to the gym with Otto until a few months ago. Christa and Otto were avid travelers, going to more than 60 countries. They also traveled extensively around the U.S. Years ago, Christa was a volunteer at the YMCA to help children with disabilities learn how to swim, and she worked at the Employment Development Department once the girls were grown. Thank you for having been such a loving and caring wife and mother. You are so dearly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. Wir lieben dich.

